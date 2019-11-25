ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department is in mourning after the death of retired Police Chief Jerry Lee.
Police said Lee passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 due to medical problems. Lee joined the St. Louis County Police Department in 1970 and served as chief in 2004. He retired after 39 years in the force in 2009.
After his retirement, he served on the Board of Police Commissioners for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. He then took the role of Missouri Public Safety Director.
Lee was also a board of member of BackStoppers and Guns 'N Hoses.
“We are saddened by the death of retired Chief Jerry Lee. Chief Lee was deeply committed to the men and women of this Department and the citizens of St. Louis County," St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said. "His years of dedicated service represent the genuine character Chief Lee possessed. Our deepest condolences go out to the many people who loved him.”
Lee was 71 years old.
