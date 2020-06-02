NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A retired St. Louis City police captain was shot and killed outside of a North City pawn shop overnight
Around 2:30 a.m., police found a man dead outside of Lee's Pawn and Jewelry store in the 4100 block of Martin Luther King Dr.
According to the Ethical Society of Police of St. Louis, the man was a retired St. Louis City Captain.
One of the people murdered last night was a retired St. Louis City Captain. He was murdered by looters at a pawnshop. He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to. Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer. RIP Captain!— Ethical Society of Police - ESOP (@ESOP_STL) June 2, 2020
The man's name has not been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.