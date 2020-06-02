NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A retired St. Louis City police captain was shot and killed outside of a looted North City pawn shop overnight.
Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police found 77-year-old David Dorn shot dead outside of Lee's Pawn and Jewelry store in the 4100 block of Martin Luther King Dr. St. Louis police also noted that the pawn shop had been looted.
According to the Ethical Society of Police of St. Louis, Dorn was a retired St. Louis City Captain.
"He was murdered by looters at a pawnshop. He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to. Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer," they wrote.
According to a previous report by the St. Louis Post Dispatch, in 2008 Dorn was hired as the police chief of Moline Acres after spending 38 years with the St. Louis Police Department.
The investigation into Dorn's death is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.