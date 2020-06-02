NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A retired St. Louis City police captain was shot and killed outside of a looted North City pawn shop overnight.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police found 77-year-old David Dorn shot dead outside of Lee's Pawn and Jewelry store in the 4100 block of Martin Luther King Dr.

According to the Ethical Society of Police of St. Louis, Dorn was a retired St. Louis City Captain.

Dorn's wife, Ann, currently works for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

"He was murdered by looters at a pawnshop. He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to. Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer," they wrote.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said Dorn was murdered during a looting while “exercising law enforcement training.”

“David Dorn was a fine captain, many of us young officers looked up to him,” Chief Hayden said.

Chief Hayden said officers will wear their mourning badges in response to Dorn's death.

Lee's Pawn was one of many businesses looted along Martin Luther King Drive. Fine Design's Hair Salon, which is next door, was also ransacked.

"It makes me feel really bad because it could've been more. That same thing could've happened to me," owner Vida Johnson said.

Johnson's salon was trashed. TV's were taken off the walls and looters even smashed the vending machine.

"I just hope that it stops and that we come together, you know, and that this can end because it's just, it's terrible, it's destructive to everybody," Johnson said.

She said she didn't know Dorn personally, but said so many innocent people are being targeted for things they're not involved in.

"They're messing with small business owners and all we doing is trying to make a living every day," Johnson said.

According to a previous report by the St. Louis Post Dispatch, in 2008 Dorn was hired as the police chief of Moline Acres after spending 38 years with the St. Louis Police Department.

The investigation into Dorn's death is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call police or CrimeStoppers.