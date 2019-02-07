WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A retired police officer’s plan to open up a kennel that would also be used to train police dogs is drawing a lot of criticism from neighbors.
Brian Dowdy wants to buy 40-acres in rural Warren County just north of Wright City, but his potential future neighbors have a list of concerns and don’t want the facility near them.
The 40-acre plot is currently used as a horse farm.
Dowdy, a retired Belleville police officer, is a “master trainer” with K-9’s and works with about 80 police departments in Missouri and Illinois.
Neighbors like Daniel Jordan are not fans of the proposed endeavor.
“I just think it is going to be a nuisance and a safety factor,” said Jordan, who has lived just across the road for 35 years.
Other neighbors are worried about traffic, and the possibility of the dogs getting loose. Dowdy says the chance of that happening is, “slim to none.”
Dowdy says he’ll continue to look for other property around the area.
“This won’t deter me,” he said. “I’ll continue to look- I may not look in Warren County.”
