ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Imagine retiring from your job then returning to the same job without pay.
That's what a group of retired nurses at Mercy Hospital have done.
Small tasks like grooming facial hair on patients are one of the many things nurses like Sue Worstenholm does to make patients feel more comfortable. But full-time nurses on tight schedules don't have the time to pamper a patients.
But Worstenholm, a registered nurse who is volunteering her time to be here, does.
"It was like.. I realized 55 years of my life I had been training to become a volunteer nurse," she said.
She worked as a full-time nurse at Mercy, retired in 2013 and then immediately came back to work at the hospital but as a volunteer instead to be an extra set of hands for the hospital to take care of the little things.
"I'm not on a schedule. I can do whatever, whenever," Worstenholm said.
The volunteer nurse program was started nearly 20 years ago and it was the first of it's kind in the country.
And since then, 70 other hospitals in the U.S. have adopted a similar volunteer nurse program.
Worstenholm said she truly loves being a nurse and feels rewarded knowing she awarding more time and care to patients.
"And the fact that I'm not rushed. I can just be there and talk," she said. "It was never about money."
