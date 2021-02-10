ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Retired and active duty healthcare workers are being asked to volunteer for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Missouri.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Tuesday evening that retired healthcare workers are now authorized to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
“We value our all-hands-on-deck approach as we continue implementing our vaccine plan, and partnerships will become especially vital as vaccines become more widely available in the future,” said Dr. Randall Williams. “We have been listening to feedback from our colleagues from throughout the state, and we are so grateful to those recently retired healthcare workers who are willing to help their fellow Missourians as we anticipate the arrival of more vaccines as they become approved for use.”
Those who meet the qualifications to administer the vaccine are encouraged to click here to volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.