ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There’s a relatively new wave of shopping in St. Louis and across the country.
Bonobos is a men’s clothing store in the Central West End. The company was born online, but now it’s part of the trendy move a lot of companies are doing. It’s a move where customers won't be able to walk out with any clothing. Instead, they purchase items that will be shipped to their home for free.
Bonobos is a New York City-based company where men come in, see the shirts, pants or suits they like with a personal shopper. The “guide,” as Bonobos calls them, makes recommendations on styles, the men get fitted, pay for the items and its shipped to your doorstep in days.
“We make it easy. We have it personalized and it’s fast. Guys are always so shocked at how simple it is,” said Callie Eisenbrandt with Bonobos. “So there aren’t a lot of operations that keep the staff away from the customer. It really is a one on one experience when you come in. the connections we make with out guys is different and we are free to focus on them and give them a full fitting and really customize every experience to each individual.”
It’s like custom clothing off the rack. Bonobos calls it a virtual stockroom for it’s website.
Other well-known companies like Amazon, Warby Parker and Timberland, are trying this out too.
Bonobos has about 60 locations across the country.
“A lot of brands are fighting. It’s like break and mortar or e-commerce, we have the perfect marriage between the two,” said Eisenbrandt. “It’s amazing you can come and feel the products before you buy them, and we get them here as soon as it’s live on the website. So, you’ll never come into a guide shop and never be able to find the newest product.”
