ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Shoppers headed to the shopping malls Monday as soon as they could on the first day of reopening in St. Louis City and County.
Rachel Phillips was one of the many customers back at the St. Louis Galleria for the first time since it closed 2 months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's good to get out. I get so tired of being tied up in the house and isolated from people," said Phillips.
Approximately 40 of the 150 stores at the mall reopened on Monday.
Dillards is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday and Macy's on Friday. Nordstrom hasn't set a date for reopening but continues curbside pickup and returns.
After weeks of waiting, shoppers were happy to be back to shopping at some of their favorite stores.
"But we definitely couldn't wait, couldn't wait, super pumped," said Cartez Burnett.
Employees are required to wear masks, be given time to periodically wash their hands and the number of customers will be limited. Employers are required to do health screenings of employees upon their arrival. Any employee with a fever above 100.4 or showing symptoms of illness won't be permitted in the store. And stores are required to clean, sanitize and disinfect employee areas between shifts. Customers are also strongly encouraged to wear a mask and in St. Louis County, businesses have the right to refuse service to anyone who does not.
The Back Store is one of the stores at St. Louis Galleria that has reopened.
"Certainly glad, certainly glad. Being closed a couple of months. We're locally owned and operated here in St. Louis. It's been a struggle the last few months," said Jeff Gilbert.
Many stores are not rushing to reopen. At Paperdolls Boutique on Manchester Road in Des Peres, employees spent Monday preparing the store.
"They are doing a deep clean on everything in the store, We're rearranging merchandise and giving the store a little facelift as well, make it look pretty," said general manager Lisa Schmidt.
Schmidt said the company's four locations were scheduled to open on Tuesday.
