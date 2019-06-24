ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Some lanes of Jungermann Road in St. Peters will close for resurfacing starting Monday.

The northbound and southbound lanes of the roadway will close between Willott Road and Bartley Street around 7 a.m.

During the closure, crews will remove and replace the top two inches of the pavement surface.

The roadwork is expected to last until Friday.

