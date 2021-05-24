OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) - After over a year of limited in-person gatherings, parties, weddings and graduation ceremonies are in full swing. Belmont Rental Company in Overland said they’re booked until the Fourth of July and nearly every weekend in September and May
“Very busy we’re not taking any new orders, basically for the next 3-4 weeks,” said Andrew Belmont, Vice President.
Adding to the chaos, Belmont said he and his company are operating with half of the staff members they’re typically used it. Their 9-person team is down to four; Belmont says turning down job offers is his only option.
“We just don’t have the manpower to do it, so we’re just having to say no to tons of people because we just can’t people to come back,” Belmont said.
Belmont said it’s been nearly impossible to find applicants. He’s recruiting his cousins, mom, sister and nephew for help. He’s hoping two high school students starting Friday will lighten his load.
Kat Gaines, a wedding planner said she’s booked every weekend of August. This year she’s planning 37 weddings, much different than the wedding season she had last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.