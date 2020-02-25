Women working stock
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Women's Foundation of Greater St. Louis announced the results of its third annual “Women in the Workplace: Employment Scorecard” initiative.

The initiative evaluates employment practices of organizations in the St. Louis region.

This year, WFSTL is recognizing 17 employers in St. Louis that demonstrated excellence in four areas of workplace gender equity: leadership, compensation, flexible work policies and recruitment and retention.

Small Organizations (less than 50 employees)

The Simon Law Firm, P.C.

National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis

LaunchCode

Civil Design, Inc.

Krilogy LLC

Operation Food Search

Spry Digital

Weber Shandwick

Kaskaskia Engineering Group, LLC

Tueth, Keeney, Cooper, Mohan & Jackstadt, P.C.

Missouri Foundation for Health

Medium Organizations (50-499 employees)

Brown Smith Wallace

Sapper Consulting

Wyman Center

Large Organizations (500 or more employees)

Saint Louis University

St. Louis County Government

Washington University in St. Louis

