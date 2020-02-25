ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Women's Foundation of Greater St. Louis announced the results of its third annual “Women in the Workplace: Employment Scorecard” initiative.
The initiative evaluates employment practices of organizations in the St. Louis region.
This year, WFSTL is recognizing 17 employers in St. Louis that demonstrated excellence in four areas of workplace gender equity: leadership, compensation, flexible work policies and recruitment and retention.
Small Organizations (less than 50 employees)
The Simon Law Firm, P.C.
National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis
LaunchCode
Civil Design, Inc.
Krilogy LLC
Operation Food Search
Spry Digital
Weber Shandwick
Kaskaskia Engineering Group, LLC
Tueth, Keeney, Cooper, Mohan & Jackstadt, P.C.
Missouri Foundation for Health
Medium Organizations (50-499 employees)
Brown Smith Wallace
Sapper Consulting
Wyman Center
Large Organizations (500 or more employees)
Saint Louis University
St. Louis County Government
Washington University in St. Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.