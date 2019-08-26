CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Tex-Mex Barbecue restaurant is coming to Clayton this fall, as the owners of breakfast spot Half & Half look to expand their offerings.
Original J’s, which will be located at 7359 Forsyth, will feature Texas-style barbecue served as tacos, platters, and bowls, along with other Mexican-style sides and appetizers.
Restaurateurs Mike and Liz Randolph, whose previous ventures include Público and Randolfi’s in the Loop, say the forthcoming Original J’s will pull influences from Público, as well as inspirations from their travels to Texas.
Original J’s will also serve breakfast tacos every day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
