CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A new Tex-Mex Barbecue restaurant opened Monday in Clayton, as the owners of breakfast spot Half & Half look to expand their offerings.
Original J’s, located at 7359 Forsyth, features Texas-style barbecue served as tacos, platters, and bowls, along with other Mexican-style sides and appetizers.
Restaurateurs Mike and Liz Randolph, whose previous ventures include Público and Randolfi’s in the Loop, say Original J’s pulls influences from Público, as well as inspirations from their travels to Texas.
Original J’s opened this week and will have hours of 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
