SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - In a dramatic unveiling, Dave Bailey revealed his latest restaurant venture inside L’Acadiane in Lafayette Square.
The new restaurant is one Bailey said he always dreamed of, a sparkling wine bar. Pop will feature nearly a dozen sparkling wines plus cocktails featuring bubbles. They will also have a full kitchen serving up small plates including caviar with hand cut chips, flap steak tartare and entrees like duck confit and pork tenderloin alongside boards.
“This is a completion of a 15-year dream,” Bailey said.
Located at 1915 Park Avenue, it’s the space where Bailey first opened Chocolate Bar. At the unveiling Thursday, Bailey and his team stripped away L’Acadiane, the name from the window, the curtains, even the flowers and replaced them with a new logo, paint splattered bubbles on the walls and bright yellow flowers. The music is louder and there is a more playful attitude.
Pop joins Bailey’s repertoire of restaurants including Rooster, Bailey’s Range, Hugo’s, Bridge Tap House and Small Batch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.