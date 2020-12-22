WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Congress approved a $900 billion relief bill which includes a new round of checks to Americans and a second round of forgivable loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), but many worry it’s not enough.
“We’ve been suffering and struggling through this since March and the first round helped a little, this will help a little, but unfortunately it’s too late for a lot of businesses. A lot of restaurants have already closed their doors or it’s not enough to get by,” said Mark Hinkle, owner of Olive & Oak in Webster Groves.
The new stimulus bill did not include the RESTAURANTS Act which would have provided targeted grants to the hospitality business, but it does include $284 billion for PPP, with an emphasis on helping business with fewer than 300 employees who can demonstrate they’ve experienced a 25 percent reduction in gross receipts compared to 2019.
“For us it’s going to be a tremendous help,” said Kevin Lemp, owner of 4 Hands Brewery.
He’s surprised by the lack of direct support for the hospitality industry but was happy to see the bill included another bit of help for small breweries and distilleries. The stimulus relief packaged included the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which makes the existing federal excise tax rate permanent for independent breweries and distilleries. Without this, that tax rate could have increased by 100% in the new year.
“It’s a huge benefit especially during COVID because all of our raw materials have gone up and in order to keep pricing the same, it’s a huge relief for us,” said Lemp.
The hotel industry is also applauding the passage of more relief funding. But they also say more is needed for the travel industry to make a comeback.
“More will be needed to restore the 4.5 million travel jobs lost in the travel and tourism industry, but the process that produced this agreement is hopefully a positive sign for what will be possible to achieve in the next Congress. We urge swift action on this important legislation,” said Roger Dow, the US Travel Association President.
Hinkle and Lemp also both hope the new year will bring additional relief for the hospitality industry.
“We’re hopeful we’ll see more come after this, this is another band aid like the CARES Act was in the spring,” said Hinkle. “We definitely need to see more to help our industry get back on our feet after this.”
