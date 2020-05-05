ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- It's Cinco de Mayo! And also the biggest day of the year for some restaurants.
However, the celebrations will look different this year.
While restaurants in St. Louis County are still unable to open their dining rooms, the same cannot be said for restaurants in some neighboring counties like Jefferson and St. Charles County.
Restaurants in those counties have been given the green light to open their dining rooms with restrictions. They must follow social distancing guidelines by providing plenty of space between each table and limiting their capacity to about 25 percent.
As a result, some have decided the limitations combined with employee and customer safety aren't worth opening up just yet. El Mezon in St. Peters said it will forgo its biggest money-making day of the year by keeping its dining room closed.
Orders will be delivered curbside for customers to enjoy at home.
"Usually the restaurant is packed and it's gonna be hard keeping some customers out tell them you know you're gonna have to come back or wait outside," said Waitress and bartender Alondra Ponce.
Many local mexican restaurants are offering take-home taco kits. Mission Taco Joint has already sold out of their kits.
Along Manchester, Hacienda Mexican Restaurant will offer a DJ, a food truck and margarita drive thru.
The only catch is you can spend just 10 minutes grabbing a bite to eat but there will be places for you to park and eat in your car while enjoying the music.
If you plan on visiting a mexican restuarant where dining in is taking place, remember there may be a longer wait.
