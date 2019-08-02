ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Several restaurants are teaming up Friday to donate a portion of their sales to cancer research.
On August 2, select restaurants and retailers will be giving a portion of their proceeds in honor of Pedal the Cause’s ‘A World Without Cancer Day.’
The money raised will go to funding innovative cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Click here for a list of places participating.
