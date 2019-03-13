ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Details regarding a major development near the Saint Louis University campus were released Wednesday morning.
The 14-acre property, which is located at the corner of Grand Boulevard and Chouteau Avenue, was once discussed as a potential site for a professional soccer stadium. During the early morning hours Wednesday, the university announced they had selected a real estate/development firm to develop the area.
According to Saint Louis University’s announcement, Cullinan Properties Ltd. is planning an 850,000-square-foot mixed-use development on the site. The development will include retail shopping, entertainment, restaurants, residential housing, hotel accommodations and office space.
“As a premier Jesuit university with a large urban campus, SLU has long served as a catalyst for progress in the city we proudly call home,” Saint Louis University President Fred P. Pestello, Ph.D., said. “This investment by Cullinan Properties will transform an empty lot into a unique and lasting development that will serve the SLU community and our neighbors for many years to come.
In a press release, the CEO for Cullinan Properties said the company looks “forward to developing something that will make SLU and St. Louisans proud.”
