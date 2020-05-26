CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - At Herbie’s in Clayton, diners are asked to make reservations, or if they walk in, they are requested to leave their number or email. It’s all in an effort to keep customers and staff safe.
“We have a responsibility to being open again, we didn’t take it lightly,” said Herbie’s owner Aaron Teitelbaum.
It’s not a requirement, but a recommendation by St. Louis City and County Health Departments in case there is a need for contact tracing.
The health department guidelines read “Your POS system may provide this function or use of a hand registry to write and record the name, date and phone number of each party.”
Herbie’s is using their reservation system but other restaurants are keeping a log in a notebook.
“If God forbid anything would happen, we would have a tracking system where we can call people that were here that night, we feel it’s just part of our duty of being open,” said Teitelbaum.
It’s another safety addition like the plexiglass added to the bars and the requirement for staff to wear masks.
Salons are implementing similar policies, at Ginger Bay in Kirkwood, they are asking customers to make appointments as well as ask a series of health screening questions.
The information is vital to contact tracers who might need to track down those who might have come in contact with someone who’s tested positive for COVID19.
