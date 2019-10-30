ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three businesses new to St. Louis will be part of the second phase of Ballpark Village.
The Cardinals and The Cordish Companies announced the three new premier concepts for the west end of the $260 million expansion Wednesday. The announcement is the first of several for the 75,000 square feet of ground floor dining, entertainment and retail space within the second phase expansion, which is currently 92 percent leased.
Photos: Renderings released of hotel part of Ballpark Village Phase 2
The three businesses coming to Ballpark Village are Sports & Social St. Louis, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse and Baseballism.
“We are excited to welcome Sports & Social St. Louis, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse and Baseballism to Ballpark Village,” said Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals. “These concepts will bring great new energy to Ballpark Village and will help us attract new residents, office workers and visitors to downtown.”
Sports & Social St. Louis will provide a family-friendly environment will a full dining and beverage menu. It will also have a wide variety of interactive social games, live music several nights a week and offer guests great sports viewing with state-of-the-art AV technology.
Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse will be an upscale restaurant and feature regional Northern Italian cuisine. The restaurant will have an extensive wine list and include menu items ranging from Prime Brandt beef steaks to handmade pasta creations using the finest ingredients.
Baseballism is a retail store that will have lifestyle apparel and accessories for baseball fans of all ages. They will have a line of St. Louis-inspired shirts and caps, along with specialty glove-leather items, such as handbags, wallets and phone cases.
An inside look at the $260 Million Phase 2 of Ballpark Village
All three businesses will be new to the St. Louis market when they open in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.