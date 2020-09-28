UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There are growing concerns from restaurant owners trying to survive as the weather is turning colder.
Since May, many restaurants have relied on patio seating to stay in business.
The owner of Salt + Smoke, Tom Schmidt, calls the patio space at the Delmar location his “saving grace”.
As the weather gets colder, Schmidt says he’s doing whatever he can to keep customers comfortable and stay in business.
“I have no idea what we're going to do when it gets super cold and we can't sit out on a patio anymore,” said customer Dominic Mendoza.
Mendoza and his wife don't feel comfortable dining indoors. With capacity limits on restaurants, like Salt + Smoke, are scrambling to make patio season last as long as possible.
“I think every single restaurant in town will be fighting to survive this,” said Schmidt.
They can seat around 100 people outside. He fears those customers won't show as the weather gets colder.
“Every restaurant owner and employee that I've talked to is really concerned about what happens when patios go away because it really has been such a huge, huge source of revenue,” said Schmidt.
Schmidt is ordering heaters and awaiting approval from University City to put up a massive tent on the patio.
“This allows us to get more tables and if we have a tent we can put side walls up and heaters inside it can become a really nice space to use,” explained Schmidt.
Even with accommodations, he knows business won't be the same. Like many owners, he's preparing for a major drop in sales over the next few months.
“We know it's going to have a big negative impact for our business,” said Schmidt.
You can imagine a lot of restaurants are trying to order heaters. News 4 found out stores are either sold out or backordered in a number of places.
