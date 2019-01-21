(KMOV.com) - It is restaurant week in both Clayton and Alton.
19 restaurants are participating in Clayton’s restaurant week and 25 are taking part in Alton’s restaurant week.
Both events run through Sunday (January 27).
For the entire list in Clayton click here. For the Alton list, click here.
