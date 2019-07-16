ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- In a show of support for a North County Cooperative Police Officer shot and killed, restaurants across the St. Louis area are holding a series of fundraisers Tuesday to support his family.
Fifty-four restaurants around St. Louis County and St. Charles County will hold a dine-out event to support and honor Officer Michael Langsdorf and his children, according to a Dine Out for Officer Langsdorf Facebook page.
The fallen officer was fatally shot on June 23 in the line of duty in Wellston. He was killed while responding to a report of a bad check.
READ: Hundreds gather at Cathedral Basilica to pay final respects to Ofc. Langsdorf
A percentage of the sales from the event will be donated to the family. The Sharpshooter Pit and Grill on Gravois plans to donate 50 percent of their sales.
Click here to find out which restaurant nearby will host a dine-out.
