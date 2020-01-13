CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Restaurant Week in Clayton starts Monday!
This year, 21 restaurants will participate in the week-long event that runs Jan. 13-19. Each restaurant will offer special three-course meals that will cost either $25 or $35. Diners can also add an “Extra Helping” donation of at least $5 that will go directly to Operation Food Search.
How much are you saving by visiting one of these restaurants during the week? News 4 did some digging and found it depends on the restaurant. For example, at 801 Chophouse the average three-course meal is about $96, but at the Pastaria the average meal costs about $34.
During Clayton Restaurant Week, portion sizes may be a bit smaller.
Click here for more details about Clayton Restaurant Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.