CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After a 10 day closure, Herbie’s in Clayton welcomed customers back for lunch and dinner. The restaurant closed their doors after a customer who dined with them tested positive for COVID-19.
They learned of the case on the afternoon of Saturday, June 27 and sent everyone home.
“We erred on the side of safety,” said owner Aaron Teitelbaum.
They quickly posted on social media about the positive case.
“While this information has been of serious concern, we are grateful that our outward message of open communication prompted the guest to immediately and directly inform us so that we could begin taking the appropriate next steps and avoid any further risks to our staff and patrons,” the post read.
[RELATED: Tracking COVID-19 cases in Missouri and Illinois]
But Herbie’s and other businesses aren’t required to alert the public, according to the St. Louis County Health Department.
“While there is no requirement that that would need to happen, we believe transparent communication is always a good idea and important,” said Amanda Brzozowski, an epidemiology specialist.
We’ve seen other restaurants in recent days go to social media to alert customers. Stan’s Bar in south St. Louis posted about their bartender testing positive and Joey B’s on Manchester posted about an employee who tested positive.
But at several Starbucks locations around St. Louis, a sign on the door only says, “temporarily closed.”
A spokesperson for Starbucks said locations in Webster Groves, Clayton and on South Grand closed out of an abundance of caution when employees indicated they were experiencing possible symptoms.
For Teitelbaum, alerting the public felt like the right thing to do.
“We didn’t know what to do. What I’ve learned in my life is when you don’t know what to do, be as honest as possible,” he said.
But Brzozokwski also said Teitelbaum did not need to close his restaurant down.
“You do not have to automatically shut down a restaurant if one of your employees is a case,” said Brozokwski.
She said the key point is “close contact.” The health department and the Centers for Disease Control defines close contact as closer than six feet for an extended period of time of at least 15 minutes.
That means most interactions with customers would not meet those standards.
However, it might be a different story for employees.
“If someone is a close contact then they do have to be put on quarantine for 14 days,” said Brzozowski.
That’s why the health department said businesses need to keep logs and information on who is working and when.
“If you have good social distancing practices in place and you are able to keep track of where your employees are working and when, then there’s a good chance you’ll have employees who are not close contacts and can continue to staff the restaurant.”
It’s then the health department’s responsibility to contact those who had “close contact” with those potentially exposed. But with cases on the rise, they said they are working to hire more contact tracers to alert people in a timely manner.
For restaurants seeking guidance, Brzozowski said to email business-covid [at] stlouisco.com. Customers concerned about whether a restaurant is following county health guidelines can also email that same address.
“We're not out there to close restaurants,” she explained. “We’re out there to keep restaurants open safely.”
A spokesperson for the St. Louis City Health Department responded to our questions by pointing us to the city's guidelines for restaurants. It does not say whether a restaurant must alert customers to a positive case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.