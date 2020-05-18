ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the first time in nearly two months, restaurants in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County are opening their dining rooms to customers.
The gradual reopening comes with social distancing restrictions many restaurants, retailers and businesses must abide by.
"We're really excited to have our dining room back open," said Mike True, a manager at City Coffee House and Creperie. "We've been running business out of our take-out window, but we've seen revenues cut by at least half."
The dining room tables are spaced out six feet apart and seat only 25 percent of the coffee house's capacity. Upon entering, customers will have their temperature taken by staff. If they are not wearing a mask, one will be offered to them.
"Wearing a mask is strongly encouraged," True said. "We have some we'll give out to people, but we would really appreciate it if they wear one."
True said gloves will be provided to customers who pay with a credit card, so they can complete their transaction on the touchscreen display without picking up any germs.
While excited to see regulars return to the shop, True said he's also a little apprehensive.
"We're also a little nervous because, 'is it too early?'" he asked. "We know a lot of people out there think it's too early, so we're trying to take every precaution that we can."
At Chris' Pancake and Dining in south St. Louis, customers were dining in early Monday morning.
"Being one of 13 children, you can't be afraid of anything," one regular said.
The owner said within the four rooms that make up the restaurant, he's aiming to allow only 20 people in each section. Menus can be accessed by a QR code and each table is sanitized before and after each use.
Taylor Pohlman finished a night shift as a nurse and wanted to celebrate her birthday at breakfast with friends.
"It's like a two for one," she said. "It's great, I feel like I've been cooped up in my apartment for two months and now I can get out and celebrate."
While the county and city gave businesses the ability to reopen beginning Monday, they are not required to do so. Some businesses said they will remain closed through the end of the month out of an abundance of caution.
Others said with the limits on seating capacity, they will struggle to cover their overhead costs and will wait to reopen.
