ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For many in the St. Louis community, Sunday is a day to spend together. Some will go to church for Easter Mass. Others will enjoy Easter brunch with friends and family.
We talked to some St. Louisans who say it's their first time gathering in a restaurant in more than a year. "We're older and when the pandemic started, we ourselves as a family, just went to strictly curbside," Dave Worley said.
Worley, who's lived in St. Louis most of his life, says he spent a lot of the pandemic in isolation. Before the pandemic, Worley and his wife spend a lot of time at YaYa's in Chesterfield.
"Have you been back to dine in yet," News 4's Jenna Rae asked.
"One time, just last week, at Yaya's," Worley responded.
In March 2020, YaYa's and every other restaurant in the state made a quick transition to curbside service only. They were forced to cancel all reservations just days before its well-known Easter brunch. "Most of the people, at least half, made reservations for this year, you know, a year in advance. We've had families coming into YaYa's for Easter brunch for years. It's an annual tradition," General Manager John Miller said.
Easter is one of the first big holidays YaYa's is handling in 2021, of course, with limited capacity and guidelines still in place. "There was a lot of space around us, like I said, we had already had our vaccinations which was a total mind shift for us. So, I was completely comfortable," Worley explained.
Worley said he feels comfortable going to most restaurants, but says YaYa's made an extra effort to make them feel safe.
"With the volume of the demand tomorrow and our bookings tomorrow, we don't know what to expect. We know we've planned for it, and we're ready and we're prepared to serve the amount of people who have reservations," Miller continued.
400 people are expected at YaYa's Easter brunch Sunday. That's nearly half of what they'd see in a non-pandemic year. However, there's a lot YaYa's staff is looking forward to. "Seeing familiar faces, seeing families that have come in here for years, it's still their family tradition," Miller said.
While indoor and outdoor gatherings are allowed, local health officials still want you to keep your guard up. Not only do they want you to have a great Easter Sunday, they also want you to social distance, wear your mask and sanitize frequently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.