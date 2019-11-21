COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Next time you go out to eat at your favorite restaurant, you might have to go without a popular dipping sauce.
There is a national shortage of horseradish, and it’s affecting one community in the Metro East in a big way.
Collinsville touts being the horseradish capital of the world. Farmers say they harvest more than half of the global supply.
Jeff Heepke helps maintain a horseradish breeding plot for SIU Carbondale as well as his family farm, where he harvests hundreds of acres of horseradish.
“We harvest any month with an ‘r’ so that covers September through April,” he said.
Heepke, who is president of the Horseradish Growers of Illinois, said a wet spring put farmers in Illinois and Wisconsin behind schedule.
“It's been kind of a building block. A little bit of a shortage last year and then late planting this year,” he explained.
Now, restaurants are feeling the pinch.
In a statement Burger King said, "The global shortage of horseradish has affected some of our supply of zesty sauce."
Arby's, where customers love the so-called "horsey-sauce," said it is, "Working closely with our partners to ensure supply with no disruptions."
But Heepke says you can't rush to bottle it up
“We do not buy bags of seed, it's all farm propagated,” he said. “If we would harvest sooner, we would be losing our planting stock for next year, as well as the tonnage for this year.”
Part of the six month to a year growing process includes letting the roots get long enough to re-plant.
So if early harvests cut that short, the shortage could be worse down the road.
“It's just going to explode the problem in the future when we don't have the root to replant. We are looking at it in a holistic process,” Heepke said.
Farmers say they are hoping for an average rainfall total this upcoming spring to get back on track.
