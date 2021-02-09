ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County restaurants and bars will reopen to customers at 50 percent capacity on Thursday, a source tells News 4.
The current restrictions, which took effect January 4, restricted restaurants to 25 percent capacity. Last week, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page changed the county's curfew on restaurants and banquets from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The ease on restrictions comes with a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county.
“We have been measured and thoughtful in our response to this pandemic and listened closely to our various advisory groups on how to reopen our businesses in a way that is safe to employees and customers,” said Dr. Page
On Monday, Page announced four new mass vaccinations center will open soon to help vaccinated county residents.
