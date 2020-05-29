SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Restaurants and bars in the Metro East are opening up their patios, rooftops and sidewalks to diners, as the state enters phase three of its recovery plan.
Its been more than two months since restaurants have been able to to reopen, in some capacity, to dine-in customers. Most places have resorted to carry-out and curbside delivery to maintain a profit.
Golden Oak Pancake House in Swansea closed for the entirety of April, according to its owners, resulting in the layoffs of nearly 30 employees. However, they're excited for the opportunity to serve customers outside and hope it means they can bring back their staff soon.
"I'm happy we can get people food and get our employees back here, get people working, that's what i think is more important," Besart Asani said. "Being cooped up in your house for two months can make you go a little crazy."
The Golden Oak lost nearly 90 percent of its business as a result of the pandemic, according to Asani. Worse, he said as Missouri restaurants began opening in the beginning of May, much of the remaining business left.
"We have a big weekend crowd, so I'm hoping next weekend maybe, we might have a wait," he said. "We're just crossing our fingers and hoping it works out."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.