ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) --This week, St. Louis County will allow bars and restaurants to expand to 50% capacity.
According to county officials, beginning Friday, “All restaurants and bars are limited to 50% or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy OR are limited to the number of tables in the facility where individual groups are able to sit 6 feet apart from other individual groups”
The change was made after the county experienced a decrease in cases and improvement of COVID-19 metrics, including hospitalizations, along with continued strong compliance with public health orders, which currently limit capacity on businesses to 25 percent.
All other safety restrictions for employees and customers remain in place. In the public release, count officials say they have worked closely with the Restaurant Advisory Group, which led to re-opening restaurants at 25 percent capacity on January 4 and relaxing curfew to 11 p.m., from 10 p.m., on February 1.
Even with the increase in allowably capacity, all other safety restrictions for employees and customers remain in place.
