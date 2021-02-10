ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County will allow bars and restaurants to expand to 50% capacity this week.
According to county officials, beginning Thursday, “all restaurants and bars are limited to 50% or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy OR are limited to the number of tables in the facility where individual groups are able to sit 6 feet apart from other individual groups”
The change was made after the county experienced a decrease in cases and improvement of COVID-19 metrics, including hospitalizations, along with continued strong compliance with public health orders, which currently limit capacity on businesses to 25%.
Restaurants said this is a welcome change ahead of Valentine's Day weekend, the second busiest weekend after New Years for Spiro's in Chesterfield.
”Valentines being where couples go out, it’s going to eliminate possibility of having more people so you need to open capacity so they can have more tables readily available so they can try to recuperate from a big weekend," said Spiro's owner, Tim Karagiannis. "This does help us a lot, just from 25 to 50 percent. It does help. It’s doubling our business as far as inside.”
Karagiannis said most of his tables are spaced more than the required six feet apart. He plans to leave it that way and not add any additional tables, Instead, he plans to make more use of the five rooms in his restaurant, keeping the safety of his staff and customers his number one priority.
All other safety restrictions for employees and customers remain in place. In the public release, count officials say they have worked closely with the Restaurant Advisory Group, which led to re-opening restaurants at 25% capacity on January 4 and relaxing curfew to 11 p.m., from 10 p.m., on February 1.
