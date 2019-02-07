SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A South City staple is shifting its focus.
Das Bevo is closing its kitchen but remaining in business.
The establishment in the iconic windmill has operated as both a restaurant and even space since 2017.
Owners say they will no longer run a kitchen but instead, local eateries and chefs will instead provide food for public and private events.
This upcoming weekend, “The Stellar Hog” will bring barbecue for a live music event.
