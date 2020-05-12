ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A shuttered historic midtown St. Louis restaurant is getting back in business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beffa's closed in 2011 after serving meals since the late 1890's. The great-grandson of the original owner re-opened in March only to have COVID-19 force him to close his doors. But recently, the restaurant has been open for curbside service.
Deliveries are still coming in and food is still going out. Usually 10 people would be working at lunch time. Now, it's about half that and hours have been cut back.
Although the city is allowing some businesses to re-open on Monday, but some owners say it just wouldn't be feasible given the limited amount of space they have.
The owner of Beffa’s says the fact that the nearby Wells Fargo offices are mostly empty has affected sales.
“They sent a majority of their staff home so that really affected sales, mixed with not being able to get any traction with just starting up. We had to close the doors, but now we're back and trying again,” said Paul Beffa.
“We've been talking about it since it closed again, how much we wanted the burger, but I think this is probably best as of right now, especially since it's a small shop, they don't need to open the whole inside and they got the whole menu so I don't have any trouble with it,” said customer Oliva Weigl.
Beffa says they did apply and get a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which Beffa says is helping keep the business above water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.