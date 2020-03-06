OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The owner of popular Mexican restaurant Taqueria Durango plans to rebuild after a fire destroyed the interior of the building Thursday.
The entire front of the restaurant, located on Page, is boarded up.
A grease fire started in the kitchen of the restaurant about 3:30 p.m Thursday afternoon and quickly got out of hand.
“There was really nothing anybody could do,” said Miguel Lopez, recounting what happened to someone on the phone. “When the flames started coming out I told everybody to get out of here.”
Lopez spent much of Friday on the phone, with friends and supporters reaching out.
He's trying to meet with insurance adjusters and get the utilities turned back on.
"Right now seeing if we can restore the lights,” he said.
Lopez owns the restaurant and the grocery store next door. He was in the store when workers at the restaurant told him fire had broken out.
They tried to put it out with fire extinguishers but the flames spread too quickly.
Now Lopez is trying to come up with a plan to get his restaurant back in order.
Fire caused some damage to the grocery next-door and the smell of smoke is heavy in the air. Food sits spoiled in the coolers and thousands of dollars in groceries and other products will have to be thrown out.
“I don't know what we need to do but we gotta get it [power and water] back on and fix it,” Lopez said.
The grocery store has been there for more than 20 years, and about 10 years ago, Lopez opened the restaurant. Thursday it disappeared.
“It was just sad. Sad to see flames coming out of those windows,” he said. “Windows popping out like explosions. It was scary and sad to see all that.”
No one was hurt in the fire and while Lopez considers his options on rebuilding, there is already an effort in the community to help him out.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help the restaurant recover from the damage.
Brian Hardesty, co-owner of Guerrilla Street Food, is a huge fan of Lopez’s restaurant.
“A super authentic, Mexican-run, Mexican-owned taqueria. What more could you ask for?” he said. “When I heard it burned down I immediately sat on my computer and started a GoFundMe for it and started contacting all the restaurant people I could think of. What can we do? How can we help?”
Hardesty says he's already got various restaurants lined up to help with a fundraiser.
The Taco Tuesday fundraiser will be held on March 24, and six different restaurants will take part. Each eatery will put their own spin on a taco, and diners can try them at the Delmar Loop Guerrilla Street Food location.
Money raised will go toward helping the Lopez family get up and running again.
“This is a worthwhile cause,” Hardesty said. “They’re great people, they’ve been around in St. Louis. It’s a worthwhile cause.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.