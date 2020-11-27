ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A group of community members and restaurant owners hoisted signs above their heads and received a chorus of car horns in Chesterfield Friday afternoon, as they protested the indoor dining ban in St. Louis County.
The restrictions, put into place a week and a half ago, do not allow for indoor dining within restaurants and bars in the county. The decision, handed down by County Executive Dr. Sam Page, came after the region saw a dramatic rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
"It seems like Sam Page actually picked us out for what reason we don't know," said Rick Syberg, who owns Syberg's restaurant locations around the metro area. "But it's killing us because I mean, he didn't take a pay cut. All my servers aren't working and they're not making a dime."
Page has said previously restaurants and bars are not the sole perpetrators behind the spread of COVID-19, but said they do play a role. Outdoor dining is still allowed, at 25% capacity.
"I want all economies to thrive, but obviously I'd like to keep our businesses in St. Louis County open and thriving," said Nora Amato, president and CEO of the Chesterfield Regional Chamber. "We want a level playing field and for people to decide whether they feel safe dining out, not government overreach."
The seven-day average of hospitalizations in the St. Louis region has continued to set new records over the last week, with more than 900 people spending Thanksgiving in the hospital battling the coronavirus.
St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder attended Friday's event and said he has asked repeatedly for data from the county that supports the argument of bars and restaurants helping to spread the virus.
"I'm not getting it, I don't think it exists," Harder said. "I've asked the county executive on multiple occasions to give me the data that shows restaurants are a vector for this COVID-19 and no one can seem to put their finger on it."
The county has allocated nearly $17 million to small businesses throughout the year to help them stay afloat. Recently, it announced $3 million in new grant money businesses can apply for.
However, businesses that previously received a $15,000 grant from the St. Louis County CARES Act are not eligible. Those businesses that previously received assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) are eligible, as long as they don't use the new grant to pay for expenses that were already covered by the previous assistance.
Neil Struharik, who owns Tucker’s Place, said he has laid off or furloughed 90% of his employees across several locations. His locations in the county currently serve take-out only, a 70% to 80% cut in revenues. While it would be easier and cheaper to close, Struharik said he stays open to help several employees who need it the most.
"When restaurants are fighting this it's really not about a matter of money or principle," he said. "It's about our employees and their families and the people that have carried us through all these years and fighting for them."
