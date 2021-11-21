O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Brass Rail in O'Fallon, Missouri is known by the community for its Thanksgiving dinner donations. Owner Scott Ellinger said they have donated more than 40,000 meals in the seven years they have been donating.
"The biggest year was 2019, we did 11,000 meals," Ellinger said. "This year, we will do 3,000."
This year, prices have gone up for meat and other Thanksgiving foods. The American Farm Bureau estimates a 14 percent increase in Thanksgiving food prices this year compared to last. Ellinger said he's already had to cut off the requests for meals at 3,000.
"Everything has gone up," Ellinger said. "It costs us about twice as much this year as it did last year."
Ellinger said he doesn't let the price stop him. The thousands of meals that get delivered are more than your typical donated meal. Thanks to the members of the St. Louis Barbecue Society, the turkeys are smoked and full of flavor. The best barbecuers in St. Louis volunteer their time each year to smoke the turkeys outside for hours.
More volunteers are needed. The 3,000 meals will be delivered on Thanksgiving morning. Ellinger needs people to do the delivering. All you have to do to help is show up at 10:00 a.m. at the Brass Rail in O'Fallon and be ready to deliver some meals.
