ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- When the Cardinals announced two positive cases of COVID-19 within their clubhouse Friday, the hope was that those two positive tests would be the extent of the disease's spread among the team.
Given the close proximity of the players and staff during games, charter flights and other baseball activities, though, that hope felt fleeting. Further testing, of course, would be required.
The Cardinals isolated in their hotel rooms in Milwaukee Friday as they awaited the latest round of test results, hoping for good news. The news Saturday morning, however, has been anything but good.
Multiple reports suggest the Cardinals have experienced additional positive test results as the threat of an outbreak among the team inches closer to reality. Craig Mish tweeted the number of positives had risen to at least five. Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reported four to six cases for the Cardinals.
Between four and six additional Cardinals have tested positive, a source tells The Athletic. Another postponement tonight would appear likely. On it: @CraigMish.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 1, 2020
Mark Saxon of The Athletic has reported the breakdown of new cases as three positives among Cardinals staff and one additional positive among the players. It was believed the first batch of results contained two players with positive tests.
Saturday night, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said a total of three players and one staff member tested positive, with four other tests inconclusive.
Hours after multiple reports indicated that the scheduled game between the Cardinals and Brewers Saturday had been postponed, it was reported that Sunday's doubleheader was also postponed.
No surprise, but both ends of the scheduled Cardinals-Brewers doubleheader Sunday have officially been postponed, sources tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2020
Brewers-Cardinals game postponed— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 1, 2020
Saturday night, Mozeliak not only confirmed the rest of the series in Milwaukee had been postponed but also said Monday's game against the Tigers in Detroit had also been postponed.
Mozeliak confirms that tomorrow’s double-header against the Brewers is postponed. Monday’s game against Detroit is also postponed. #STLCards @KMOV— Brooke Grimsley (@BrookeGrimsley) August 2, 2020
Monday's game is scheduled to be made up Wednesday as part of a doubleheader, both games will be seven innings. In addition, the entire four-game series against the Tigers will be played in Detroit. It was originally supposed to be split between St. Louis and Detroit.
Mozeliak also said two of those who tested positive are being driven back to their homes. The other two have yet to leave Milwaukee but will be soon, he said.
Upon the news of Friday's positive tests--the identities of which remain anonymous, as the individuals who tested positive did not permit their names to be revealed publicly--the Cardinals first game against the Brewers was postponed Friday and rescheduled as part of a Sunday doubleheader. The game for Saturday was to go on as scheduled, pending further test results.
This difficult news comes at an inflection point for Major League Baseball's ability to carry out the remainder of the 2020 season, as Friday Commissioner Rob Manfred warned he might end the season if coronavirus isn't managed better going forward.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.