ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Fire Department is remembering an 11-year-old who was struck and killed last week.
Read: Boy dies after being hit by car while waiting for bus
Tuesday, the fire department tweeted a plaque with Honorary Member Trent Davis’ name and Badge #0901 along with a photo of the boy holding a fire truck’s hose. In the post, the fire department wrote: “Rest easy young brother, we’ll take it from here.”
Today, we honor the memory of:St. Louis Fire Deparment Honorary Member Trent Davis Badge# 0901#WallpaperWednesday #STLCity Rest easy young brother, we’ll take it from here. pic.twitter.com/EnJdN6iDj1— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) March 27, 2019
Davis was hit and killed by a driver in the Central West End last Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.