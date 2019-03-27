Trent Davis

Photo of Trent Davis alongside his honorary member plaque. 

 St. Louis Fire Department / Twitter

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Fire Department is remembering an 11-year-old who was struck and killed last week.

Tuesday, the fire department tweeted a plaque with Honorary Member Trent Davis’ name and Badge #0901 along with a photo of the boy holding a fire truck’s hose. In the post, the fire department wrote: “Rest easy young brother, we’ll take it from here.”

Davis was hit and killed by a driver in the Central West End last Monday.

