EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A resource fair will take place Monday for veterans and active-duty military at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Higher Education campus.
The event will be held in the Building D Multipurpose Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At the resource fair, 250 suits will be available to those who show proof of military service. In addition, multiple organizations will be on hand, including the American Legion of East St. Louis, Chestnut Health Services SSF, Dept. of Veterans Affairs, Got Your Six Service Dogs, VFW of East St. Louis and Wounded Warriors Project. There will also be COVID-19 testing and vaccinations available.
Anyone interested in attending the resource fair must register by clicking here.
