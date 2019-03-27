ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Four resolutions on a proposed St. Louis City-County merger are up for debate at the Missouri State Capitol Wednesday.
Rep. Maria Chappelle-Nadal (D – St. Louis County), Rep. Shamed Dogan (R – Ballwin), Rep. LaKeySha Bosley (D – St. Louis City) and Rep. Dean Plocher (R – St. Louis County) are sponsoring the four separate resolutions. All of the measures outline how any potential vote would happen or how the state constitution would change.
Three of the four measures support ways for voters in only the city and county to vote on any potential merger.
Rep. Bosley’s proposed constitution amendment limits votes for county mergers to impacted counties. It would repeal the current section of the state constitution that would give the people of the city and county the exclusive power to decide on a merger.
Rep. Dogan’s resolution urges lawmakers to oppose any city county merger. According to the bill, 57 of the 89 municipalities in the county have passed resolutions to oppose a statewide vote. Dogan’s bill also notes that 74 percent of voters rejected a constitutional amendment to merge the city and county in 1962.
Rep. Chapelle-Nadal is proposing a constitutional amendment, which, if approved by voters, would make the City of St. Louis a part of St. Louis County, while Rep. Plocher’s resolution would require St. Louis City and St. Louis County to approve any merger proposal. Currently, it could pass without a majority in the city and county if voters across the state approved the constitutional amendment.
You can find the full bill language for all four resolutions here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.