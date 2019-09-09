ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) - A St. Charles County leader is blaming St. Louis' crime surge on city leaders.
Monday night, he's proposed to St. Charles County Council members a resolution supporting officers in the city and across the metro area.
"There are elected officials around who are criticizing police and this creates lawlessness. And it's creating higher crime, it's making the police officers withdraw," said St. Charles County councilman Joe Brazil.
The resolution passed unanimously.
He says the resolution's goal is to show support to officers around the metropolitan area and encourage others to do the same.
News 4 reached out to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed.
So far, only Reed has responded. His office said he was not available for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.