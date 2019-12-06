EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several residents are still without a home after a massive fire in East St. Louis last weekend.
The fire burned down an apartment complex on Fifth Street and St. Louis Avenue displacing at least 20 residents were displaced. Residents are pleading for help, as many say they have nowhere to go with their home now destroyed.
Everyone survived the fire thanks to the help of several residents, one of whom caught two children thrown from a second story window.
READ: Children thrown to safety from East St. Louis apartment fire
"When I hit the pavement I heard somebody say, ‘Help help I need help!’ So I look up and there's a roomie outside of her window saying her and her kids is trapped. The fire's right at their front door. So I told her to go ahead and drop the kids out the window.” said Dionte McDonald. "I caught the kids out the window, the first two, then I had help with the adults getting out.”
McDonald caught a four year old and a seven year old in his arms, then neighbors used sheets to catch adults forced to jump.
"I'm just glad to be alive, said resident Jerry Butler.
Butler was saved by firefighters after climbing up to the roof to escape the flames.
"I was barefoot, had no clothes on,” he said. "The fire truck came got me off the roof with a ladder.”
Residents lost everything in the fire, and many believe it may have been set intentionally.
There were three fires at the building in less than two weeks, and there were two the morning the building burned down.
Fire officials said the blaze was so extensive and the damage was so comprehensive, determining a cause is difficult.
They have directed residents to call the United Way for assistance.
