TOWER GROVE (KMOV.com)-- There is a growing controversy over whether to remove an iconic monument from Tower Grove Park.
The Christopher Columbus Statue has stood in the park for more than 100 years, but now some are calling for its removal.
Saturday a public forum was held where a group of about 50 people discussed opposing viewpoints.
“Change should be able to happen because we are morally awake about a statue that even the sculpture didn’t approve,” said an attendee who wanted to remain anonymous.
Christopher Columbus and his namesake holiday has sparked controversy in the past. Supporters of 'Indigenous People's Day' believe Columbus should not be celebrated for discovering America since people were living in the 'New World' before he arrived.
Commission to consider potential removal of Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park
However, others are opposed to removing the statue. Many argued taking it down would erase history.
“Just leave the statue up, it’s not hurting anyone,” added another attendee.
Park officials released a statement reading in part:
“Tower Grove Park is and will continue to be a welcoming place for people of all backgrounds, ethnicities and faiths. Welcoming others to this country and this region is what Tower Grove Park is all about, said Bill Reininger, Executive Director, Tower Grove Park
Park officials have formed a commission to study and consider the placement of the Columbus statue.
The group will meet for the first time this month.
Reininger tells News 4 a decision likely won’t be reached for a few months.
