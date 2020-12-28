LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Monday, long-term residents and staff at the Cottages of Lake Saint Louis received their COVID-19 vaccines.
Walgreens administered the injections at the nursing home.
It was an exciting day for all, but for administrator Brandi Smith it comes a little too late.
"So, today is really exciting because i don't want anyone to feel the way I've felt the last few weeks," she said.
Smith's father contracted COVID just after Thanksgiving.
"I never expected to lose my dad," said Smith.
They laid him to rest just two days before Brandy got her vaccine.
"Just knowing he was so close to having some kind of hope also. Hopefully his story will push people in the direction of acceptance of the vaccine as opposed to being fearful of it. Because losing your dad is much harder than getting stuck by a needle," said Smith.
