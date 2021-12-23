ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As COVID cases surge during the Christmas holiday, some residents in the St. Louis area are waiting longer to get COVID tests and vaccines.

Health officials in the St. Louis area are warning residents of less availability for COVID tests and possibly vaccines due to an increase in COVID cases and reduced hours for pharmacies during the holiday season.

Affton resident David Mueller contacted News 4 because he had trouble scheduling an at-home booster shot for his 96-year-old mother-in-law, Dorena Breihan.

Mueller, 73, said he and his wife are vaccinated and boosted, but they've been trying to schedule a booster for Breihan at home because she's dealing with spinal stenosis. Mueller said Breihan received her initial vaccine doses in January and February at a clinic.

"Grandkids are coming over for Christmas," Mueller said. "We don't want any problems. Especially now more than ever with this omicron variant going around."

Mueller said he tried contacting the St. Louis County Health Department last week to schedule an at-home booster for his mother-in-law, but couldn't get an answer after hours of trying. Mueller tried again on Thursday, and was able to move forward with setting up an appointment.

St. Louis County officials told News 4 Thursday there's no delay to schedule an at-home COVID vaccine.

"I'm not disappointed. Not at all," Mueller said. "You figure you're not the only person in St. Louis County. I'm sure they're busy."