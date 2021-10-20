ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The pledge was help would be coming, but there's still no green to be seen. Months ago, St. Louis City leaders signed off on more than $135 million of COVID-19 relief money, which would give many of those struggling $500 checks but they're still waiting.
"Where is the money at?" Valearie Collins said. She has lived in St. Louis her entire life. Now, living at a senior home in North City, she told News 4 she needs the assistance more than ever.
"We just wanna know why we haven't got the money from city hall," Loretta Foster said. Foster, who's also at that senior home in North City, said she even gave her personal information to folks at city hall. That was months ago and she hasn't seen a dime.
Many of these residents have been banking on this financial assistance from the city for months now.
"It would really, really, really do me some good," said Shawsy Cody, a North City native. She told News 4 she's contacted the Mayor's office, the comptroller and even the Urban League. She said she kept getting directed to different departments and no one could give her an answer on where the money was.
"We wanna know what her [Mayor Tishaura Jones] plan is, and when we can expect to get some assistance," Cody said.
Cody, Collins and Foster all say they've made several calls and keep getting the runaround from city leaders.
"It's like you're lying to us," Collins said.
"It could help pay a bill, put some groceries in my home," Annette Bams, another North City resident said.
On Wednesday, News 4 asked Mayor Jones for an interview regarding the $500 checks and other COVID-19 relief funding. We were referred to the city treasurer, Adam Layne. "As we get applications in and we have eligibility criteria met, we're going to be able to get those payments out quickly," he said.
The problem is, applications aren't even available yet and neither is that eligibility criteria. News 4's Jenna Rae asked Layne if there was a timeline on when residents will be able to apply for the assistance.
"It'll be soon. I don't want to say two weeks and then say two weeks and it doesn't happen. Again, we have a lot of people who are around the table to make sure this happens," Layne said.
Layne told News 4 once they nail down who qualifies and who's approved, payments will start going out. For now, there still is no timeline. However, once applications are open, Layne explained the city will be putting satellite stations across the areas that need the funding the most, so people will have easy access to apply.
"I'll come down and help them. If they need help with envelopes, mailing them out, I'll do it, but the people need the money. Here the holidays are coming up. Ms. Jones, please, please let us have a check in the mail next week," Cody said.
Right now, the city has allocated about $5 million toward those $500 individual checks. That means about 10,000 St. Louis residents will qualify and get the money.
