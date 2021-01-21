ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Morgan Thomas lives just a few doors down from the intersection where on Wednesday afternoon police say Rico Bailey crashed into another car killing at least one person and injuring two others, including a woman in Bailey's car.
Police were chasing the Infinity Q70 Bailey was driving because it was reported stolen and wanted in connection with an assault in a neighborhood in north St. Louis City where a shot was fired into a home on Monday afternoon.
[READ: Passenger killed after pursuit leads to crash in North County]
Bailey crashed the car at Bellefontaine Road and Jennings Station Road just before 1:30 p.m. Bailey was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing in the incident. He is being held on a $1 million bond.
Thomas says when it comes to when a pursuit is justified, it's a difficult question.
"Yes and no. Don't want the guy to get away, but don't want anyone hurt either so it's a fine line," Thomas said.
Kent Taylor works near the crash scene in north St. Louis County. He said he believes police were justified in their pursuit.
"I would say yes, I would say yes, cause they're trying to get a criminal off the street," Taylor said.
There are 14 pages in the county's departmental general orders that deal with "emergency vehicle operations and pursuits."
It says officers must evaluate the risk to public safety and the need for an immediate apprehension when deciding to initiate a pursuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.