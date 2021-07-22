ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- North St. Louis City business owners are pleading with the city for money slated for them. We're talking about millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds that are left in limbo right now.
Last Tuesday, the Board of Alderman (BOA) had a first pass on the initial batch of COVID-19 relief funding from the federal government. It was then sent to the Board of Estimate and Apportionment (E&A), which is made up of BOA President Lewis Reed, Mayor Tishaura Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green. E&A failed to vote on the bill last week.
While there's stalemate between local politicians, business owners are left with one question: are we getting funding?
"The last year and a half, it has been tragic," Deborah Creswell said. She's the owner of Tripe City, a catering business on Natural Bridge. She says this pandemic has been devastating to her business.
"People are still not actually coming out," Creswell said. "School's not back in, teachers aren't out buying lunch, a lot of businesses I used to cater big lunches to, a lot of them aren't even there anymore."
Creswell tells News 4 she had to cut down her operating hours just to stay afloat. She says she was hopeful to see funding opportunities for businesses in North City. Martin Luther King Drive business owner Demetrius Jones is in the same spot.
"When COVID hit we had to shut down," Jones said.
Jones owns MC Appliances, one of the only businesses standing on his block.
"I knew a lot of the business owners around here and I watched them over time, I watched their businesses finally close up and things like that," Jones explained.
Both Jones and Creswell say they've seen businesses closing up shop on every corner, and the potential of $33 million coming to North City, they say, could really turn things around. However this stalemate between President Reed, Mayor Jones and Comptroller Green, is prolonging potential assistance for businesses.
Mayor Jones' office sent this statement to News 4 on Thursday:
"Mayor Jones' administration has made multiple attempts to work with President Reed to bring his proposal into compliance with U.S. Treasury rules, but President Reed's refusal to align with federal regulations is holding up much-needed COVID-19 relief and $500 payments to St. Louis families."
Here's Comptroller Green's statement:
"It is important that we get this right. Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed’s appropriations bill failed to pass at the Board of Estimate and Apportionment meeting on July 16 because it did not comply with federal regulations for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This is only the first round of ARPA-funded appropriations, and President Reed is holding up rapid relief because he has so far refused to bring his board bill in line with U.S. Treasury rules. Board members and the Administration went to great lengths to help make Reed’s bill something that could benefit our city residents. Working together, the Board of Aldermen and the Administration should act quickly to advance a bill that brings needed relief to our families and business and complies with the rules set forth by the U.S. Treasury."
Here's President Reed's response:
“As it stands, we have a good bill sitting before the members of the Board of E&A that is in compliance with the law according to the mayor’s own attorney. All it requires is the comptroller or the mayor to vote with me to get these critically needed federal dollars to our residents. It’s really unfortunate the Mayor continues play politics with these critical federal dollars and enact political retribution against the aldermen who don’t want permanent homeless tent encampments in their ward."
Business owners are still left wondering if help will actually be on the way. "If north side could get some of those kind of resources, we would upgrade," Creswell said. "There's no way we would have that much crime on the north side because we would have something to do."
Creswell and Jones say a revitalization isn't only possible, but it's necessary.
"We're very close to the Central West End and Delmar Loop, why not be able to do something in that fashion over here? The land is available, everything is here, I would love to see that," Jones said.
News 4 is told President Reed requested another meeting with the Board of E&A. For now, E&A is the last step of approval before the BOA gives final approval, passing the bill into law.
